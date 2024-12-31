Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Orlando Solar Bears

December 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jaydon Dureau from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Dureau, 23, has skated in five games with the Solar Bears this season tallying three goals and one assist. He has also played in 16 games with the Crunch posting one goal and two assists. Last season, he appeared in two games with the Crunch and 34 contests with the Solar Bears recording nine goals and 16 assists. The White City, Saskatchewan native has played in 36 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, since the 2020-21 season earning seven points (3g, 4a). Dureau was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 147th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

