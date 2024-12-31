Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds for New Year's Eve Showdown

SPRINGFIELD, MA - The Hartford Wolf Pack and Springfield Thunderbirds wrap up their 2024 calendar year against each other this afternoon at the MassMutual Center.

The puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the sixth of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Thunderbirds this season. It is the third of five meetings at the MassMutual Center.

The sides will next meet on Sunday, Jan. 12, in Hartford.

Thunderbirds hold a 4-1 edge in the head-to-head series, having won each of the last four meetings. Most recently, the T-Birds claimed a 5-2 victory on home ice on Dec. 27.

Sam Bitten opened the scoring 2:10 into the hockey game, burying a rebound for his first goal of the season. Bo Groulx drew the Wolf Pack even at 19:52, blasting home a one-timer from the left-wing circle off a feed from Alex Belzile.

Matthew Kessel restored the lead 2:28 into the middle frame for the Thunderbirds, sniping a shot from the right-wing circle for his second goal of the season. Matthew Peca then buried the eventual game-winning goal 8:36 into the third period, with the sides playing four-on-four.

Belzile got it to 3-2 at 10:51, tapping home a backdoor feed from Nathan Sucese, but Marcus Sylvegard restored the two-goal lead at 12:55.

Dylan Peterson hit the empty net at 19:25, cementing the win for the Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds have won both games at the MassMutual Center this season, outscoring the Wolf Pack 9-3 in the process.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack fell 4-1 to the Providence Bruins on home ice on Saturday night.

John Farinacci opened the scoring just 1:40 in, beating Louis Domingue with a backhander for his fifth goal of the season.

Two goals in 1:16 to start the second period gave the Bruins all the cushion they needed. Georgii Merkulov potted the eventual game-winning goal 55 seconds into the frame, taking a feed from Brett Harrison in the right-wing circle and beating Domingue.

Max Jones made it 3-0 at 2:11, firing a shot through traffic from high in the offensive zone.

Jake Leschyshyn got the Wolf Pack on the board 13:12 into the third period, tipping home a Victor Mancini point shot, but that would be all of the club's offense on this night.

Matthew Poitras hit the empty net at 16:00, putting the Bruins out of reach.

With the loss, the Wolf Pack are 1-4-0-0 in their last five games.

This afternoon's contest marks the first of a four-game road trip for the Wolf Pack. The club will also visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1/4), Bridgeport Islanders (1/5), and Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1/10).

Belzile leads the Wolf Pack in both goals with ten and points with 28 (10 g, 18 a).

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds dropped a wild 7-5 affair against the Islanders on home ice on Saturday night.

Liam Foudy opened the scoring 7:36 into the game, but Peca and Matt Luff both struck to give the Thunderbirds a 2-1 lead after one. Tyce Thompson tied the affair 3:15 into the second period, but Luff restored the lead with his second goal of the contest at 5:24.

The back-and-forth continued this time with the Islanders striking twice to take a 4-3 lead into the third period. Matthew Maggio tied the game at 14:20, then Foudy's second of the game at 19:06 put the Isles back on top.

Sylvegard tied the contest 4-4 10:04 into the third period, but three goals in the final 3:40 would give the Isles the two points. Maggio put the Isles ahead 5-4 at 16:20, then Cole Bardreau hit the empty net at 18:45 to make it a 6-4 spread.

Hunter Skinner drew the Thunderbirds within one at 19:34, but Marc Gatcomb ended the intrigue with just seconds remaining, drilling the empty net for his ninth goal of the season.

Peca leads the club in goals with 12 on the season, while Luff paces the team in points with 23 (11 g, 12 a).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 2:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack continue their four-game road trip on Saturday evening when they visit the Penguins. The puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Saturday, Jan. 11, when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms come to town! Join us as we celebrate a special milestone, 50 years of professional hockey in Hartford!

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

