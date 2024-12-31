Bears Loan Micah Miller to South Carolina

December 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that forward Micah Miller has been loaned to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Miller, 26, appeared in two games with the Bears last weekend, making his Hershey debut on Dec. 27 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

With the Stingrays this season, Miller has scored 21 points (9g, 12a) in 25 games. The native of Grand Rapids, Minnesota has struck for five multi-point games this season, and he's collected a pair of goals on the power play while also adding one shorthanded marker. His five game-winning goals lead the ECHL.

Before turning pro, Miller played five seasons at St. Cloud State University where he was teammates with Hershey forward Grant Cruikshank in 2022-23.

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Providence Bruins on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for PSECU Knit Hat Night. The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bears knit hat, courtesy of PSECU. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.