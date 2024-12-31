Rangers Recall Goaltender Louis Domignue

December 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Domingue, 32, has appeared in 14 games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a record of 4-9-2 with a .888 save percentage and a 3.64 goals-against average.

In three seasons with the Wolf Pack, Domingue has appeared in 87 games, posting a record of 42-29-14.

In 212 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Stockton Heat, Binghamton Devils, Syracuse Crunch, Springfield Falcons, and Portland Pirates, Domingue is 98-78-27 with a .907 save percentage, a 2.79 goals-against average, and ten shutouts.

The native of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC, has also appeared in 143 career NHL games with the Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Arizona Coyotes, posting a record of 60-60-10 with a .905 save percentage, 3.02 goals-against average, and two shutouts.

Domingue was selected in the fifth round, 138 th overall, by the Coyotes in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. He signed with the Rangers as a free agent on July 12, 2022.

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2024-25 season are powered by Verizon.

Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, flex plans, and single game tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.