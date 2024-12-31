T-Birds Sign F Anthony Callin to PTO
December 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today they have signed forward Anthony Callin to a professional tryout.
Callin, 26, is the younger brother of Springfield center Drew Callin. In 25 ECHL games this season with the Worcester Railers, he has tallied 10 points (6g, 4a) and six penalty minutes. Last season, the forward tallied 49 points (14g, 35a) in 67 games with Worcester.
A native of Middleton, Wis., Callin played collegiately at Clarkson University from 2018-23, where he posted 70 points during his time with the Golden Knights.
The T-Birds return to home ice for one last contest to conclude 2024 on New Year's Eve as they welcome the Hartford Wolf Pack at 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday.
Fans can get their Thunderbirds tickets today by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
Images from this story
|
Springfield Thunderbirds forward Anthony Callin
