T-Birds Sign F Anthony Callin to PTO

December 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today they have signed forward Anthony Callin to a professional tryout.

Callin, 26, is the younger brother of Springfield center Drew Callin. In 25 ECHL games this season with the Worcester Railers, he has tallied 10 points (6g, 4a) and six penalty minutes. Last season, the forward tallied 49 points (14g, 35a) in 67 games with Worcester.

A native of Middleton, Wis., Callin played collegiately at Clarkson University from 2018-23, where he posted 70 points during his time with the Golden Knights.

The T-Birds return to home ice for one last contest to conclude 2024 on New Year's Eve as they welcome the Hartford Wolf Pack at 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

