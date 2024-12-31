Win Streak Comes to End in 4-1 Loss to Coachella Valley

December 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

PALM DESERT, CA. - Coachella Valley scored four unanswered goals and shutdown all six of Colorado's power play opportunities, as the Firebirds defeated the Colorado Eagles 4-1 on Tuesday. Defenseman Wyatt Aamodt scored the Eagles lone goal, as the Eagles saw their four-game winning streak and six-game point streak come to an end in the defeat. Goaltender Trent Miner suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 22 shots. Nikke Kokko earned the win for Coachella Valley, turning aside 23 of the 24 shots he faced.

After failing to convert on two attempts on the power play, Colorado would get on the board at even-strength when Aamodt lit the lamp from the slot. The goal was Aamodt's first of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 17:30 mark of the first period.

A power play for the Firebirds would allow Coachella Valley to tie the game just 25 seconds into the second period, as forward Logan Morrison buried a wrister from the right-wing circle to even the score at 1-1.

A Colorado turnover would allow forward Lleyton Roed to camp out at the side of the crease before steering a cross-slot pass into the back of the net, putting the Firebirds on top 2-1 at the 6:46 mark of the middle frame. The Eagles would fail to connect on two more opportunities on the man-advantage in the period and headed to the second intermission still trailing, 2-1.

Coachella Valley would strike early in the third period when forward Ian McKinnon streaked through the left-wing circle before burying a wrister to extend the lead to 3-1 at the 2:47 mark.

The advantage would grow when forward Ryan Winterton struck with a wrist shot from the left-wing circle 5:05 later, pushing the Firebirds advantage to 4-1.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday, January 4th at 7:00pm MT at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, California. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

