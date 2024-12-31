Win Streak Comes to End in 4-1 Loss to Coachella Valley
December 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
PALM DESERT, CA. - Coachella Valley scored four unanswered goals and shutdown all six of Colorado's power play opportunities, as the Firebirds defeated the Colorado Eagles 4-1 on Tuesday. Defenseman Wyatt Aamodt scored the Eagles lone goal, as the Eagles saw their four-game winning streak and six-game point streak come to an end in the defeat. Goaltender Trent Miner suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 22 shots. Nikke Kokko earned the win for Coachella Valley, turning aside 23 of the 24 shots he faced.
After failing to convert on two attempts on the power play, Colorado would get on the board at even-strength when Aamodt lit the lamp from the slot. The goal was Aamodt's first of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 17:30 mark of the first period.
A power play for the Firebirds would allow Coachella Valley to tie the game just 25 seconds into the second period, as forward Logan Morrison buried a wrister from the right-wing circle to even the score at 1-1.
A Colorado turnover would allow forward Lleyton Roed to camp out at the side of the crease before steering a cross-slot pass into the back of the net, putting the Firebirds on top 2-1 at the 6:46 mark of the middle frame. The Eagles would fail to connect on two more opportunities on the man-advantage in the period and headed to the second intermission still trailing, 2-1.
Coachella Valley would strike early in the third period when forward Ian McKinnon streaked through the left-wing circle before burying a wrister to extend the lead to 3-1 at the 2:47 mark.
The advantage would grow when forward Ryan Winterton struck with a wrist shot from the left-wing circle 5:05 later, pushing the Firebirds advantage to 4-1.
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday, January 4th at 7:00pm MT at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, California. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2024
- Reign Edge Henderson, Claim Second Place - Ontario Reign
- Firebirds Ring in New Year with 4-1 Win over Eagles - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Win Streak Comes to End in 4-1 Loss to Coachella Valley - Colorado Eagles
- Gaunce's Hat Trick Lifts Iowa to 5-4 Win over Rockford in Final Game of 2024 - Iowa Wild
- Checkers Flatten Phantoms 6-3 to Ring in New Year - Charlotte Checkers
- Griffins Storm Past Monsters 5-1 on New Years Eve - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs' Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Fall 5-4 to Griffins in Final Game of 2024 - Cleveland Monsters
- Hyry, Stars Top Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Stars Earn Fifth Straight Win to End 2024 - Texas Stars
- Connor Ingram Assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners on Conditioning Loan - Tucson Roadrunners
- Belleville Sens Edged by Comets in Overtime to End 2024 - Belleville Senators
- Talyn Boyko Picks up First Career AHL Victory and Shutout as Wolf Pack Drop Thunderbirds 7-0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Hardman Wins Game in Overtime against Senators, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Rangers Recall Goaltender Louis Domignue - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Recall Forward Tate Singleton - Ontario Reign
- San Diego Gulls Reassign Vyacheslav Buteyets to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- T-Birds Sign F Anthony Callin to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- San Jose Barracuda Officially Sign Defenseman Joey Keane for 2024-25 Season - San Jose Barracuda
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 12 - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Sign Forward Mark Duarte to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds for New Year's Eve Showdown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Bears Loan Micah Miller to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Will Start the New Year with a Pair of Home Games - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ondrej Becher Signs Three-Year Deal with Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Teddy Bear Toss - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Defenseman Chris Harpur to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Look to Extend Win Streak in NYE Showdown - Rockford IceHogs
- Defended the 'Dome - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Win Streak Comes to End in 4-1 Loss to Coachella Valley
- Eagles Capture Fourth-Consecutive Win with 3-2 OT Victory over Roadrunners
- Rosen's Two-Goal Effort Drives Colorado to 3-1 Win at Tucson
- Eagles Complete Sweep of Gulls with 5-3 Victory
- Prishchepov's Hat Trick Leads Colorado To 5-1 Win Over San Diego