IceHogs' Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Wild
December 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs' momentum was halted by the Iowa Wild in a 5-4 loss Tuesday night inside the BMO Center.
Iowa came out fast with a pair of goals in the first five minutes of the game. David Jiricek blasted in his 3rd of the season with a point shot from the blue line past Drew Commesso. The Wild took a 2-0 lead minutes later when Brendan Gaunce snapped in a shot on the power play from the left circle.
In the middle period, Rockford took advantage of its fourth power play of the game. Kevin Korchinski and Cole Guttman combined to get a shot through net front traffic and Zach Sanford deflected the puck in.
Rockford tied the game 2-2 moments later. Colton Dach's forecheck freed up the puck below the goal line, then Dach fed Brandon Baddock who was crashing the crease.
Iowa regained its two-goal lead with two quick strikes on the power play. Gaunce tapped in an odd man rush by the back door for his second of the night and then followed up with his hat trick goal to give the Wild a 4-2 lead.
Cavan Fitzgerald blasted home a one-timer off the power play to cut the deficit to 4-3 with nine minutes remaining in the third period. Caedan Bankier countered back for Iowa and picked up his own rebound from the left wing.
Colton Dach extended his goal streak to three games with a deflection goal to bring Rockford back within one, 5-4, with the net empty for an extra attacker. The IceHogs threw everything towards Samuel Hlavaj in the final minute but couldn't find the equalizer.
The IceHogs take on the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, January 4th. The puck drops in Rosemont at 7pm CT.
The BMO Center hosts the Hogs again on Wednesday, January 8th. Rockford takes on Texas for Salute to Elvis Night! Click here for tickets.
Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO
Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!
