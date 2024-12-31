Comets Hardman Wins Game in Overtime against Senators, 4-3

Belleville, Ontario - In the final day of the calendar year, the Utica Comets headed to Belleville, Ontario to play a division rival with the hopes of ending 2024 pocketing two points in the standings. The battle between two teams who are fighting for positioning in a brutally tough North Division was fast paced with the Comets pushing to finally end their winless streak which reached three games entering the CAA Arena on Tuesday night. The game entered the final period of regulation all locked up with three goals for each team but the game needed overtime for its finality and Mike Hardman was the hero winning the game 4-3 in the extra session for Utica.

In the opening period, it was the Comets Nolan Foote who got the scoring started as he pounced on a rebound from the original shot by Max Willman that was stopped by Senators goalie, Mark Sinclair. Foote scored at 3:22 for his sixth of the year putting his team up, 1-0. Brian Halonen followed up giving the Comets a 2-0 lead as he drove down the right-wing side and lifted the puck short-side and in passed Sinclair for his team leading 11th goal of the season at 11:34. The Senators used a two-man advantage late in the first period to score after Stephen Halliday scored at 19:39. The Comets led the game 2-1 after twenty minutes of play.

In the middle frame, the Senators took a lucky bounce in their favor after Tyler Boucher snuck the puck under Utica goalie, Isaac Poulter only 57 seconds into the period to tie the game at 2-2. But the Comets pushed back after Sam Laberge jumped on a loose puck and scored at 8:47 for his second of the season from Filip Engaras and Daniil Misyul. This lifted the Comets to a 3-2 game. Later, the Senators used another Halliday goal on a wrist shot at 12:31 to once again tie the contest, 3-3.

During the final period of regulation, there were no goals but Max Willman scored the goal just 59 seconds into overtime as he scored his ninth of the season to lift the Comets to a 4-3 victory.

The Comets are back at home inside the Adirondack Bank Center on January 3 and 4 against the Lehigh Valley and Belleville respectively at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

