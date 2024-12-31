Monsters Sign Forward Mark Duarte to Pro Tryout Contract

December 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Monsters signed forward Mark Duarte to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 28 appearances for the ECHL's Allen Americans this season, Duarte posted 10-6-16 with 18 penalty minutes.

A 6'2", 187 lb. right-shooting native of Hamilton, ON, Duarte, 22, notched ten penalty minutes in 15 career AHL appearances for the Calgary Wranglers during the 2023-24 season and added 24-16-40 with 32 penalty minutes in 64 career ECHL appearances for the Rapid City Rush and Allen spanning parts of two seasons from 2023-24. Prior to his professional career, Duarte supplied 31-46-77 with 63 penalty minutes in 145 career OHL appearances for the Hamilton Bulldogs and Soo Greyhounds spanning four seasons from 2019-23, helping Hamilton claim the 2021-22 OHL Championship.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.