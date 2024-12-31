Monsters Sign Forward Mark Duarte to Pro Tryout Contract
December 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Monsters signed forward Mark Duarte to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 28 appearances for the ECHL's Allen Americans this season, Duarte posted 10-6-16 with 18 penalty minutes.
A 6'2", 187 lb. right-shooting native of Hamilton, ON, Duarte, 22, notched ten penalty minutes in 15 career AHL appearances for the Calgary Wranglers during the 2023-24 season and added 24-16-40 with 32 penalty minutes in 64 career ECHL appearances for the Rapid City Rush and Allen spanning parts of two seasons from 2023-24. Prior to his professional career, Duarte supplied 31-46-77 with 63 penalty minutes in 145 career OHL appearances for the Hamilton Bulldogs and Soo Greyhounds spanning four seasons from 2019-23, helping Hamilton claim the 2021-22 OHL Championship.
