San Diego Gulls Reassign Vyacheslav Buteyets to Tulsa
December 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has reassigned goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.
Buteyets, 22 (5/29/02), made his AHL debut Dec. 28 vs. Bakersfield, stopping 21 shots. Buteyets has appeared in 15 games for Tulsa this season going 8-6-1 with two shutouts, a 3.02 GAA and .895 SV%. The Chelyabinsk, Russia native posted a 40-32-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.36 GAA and .923 save percentage SV% in 81 career games from 2021-24 with Chelmet Chelyabinsk of the VHL, Russia's second division. The 6-4, 185-pound goaltender made his KHL debut in 2023-24 with Traktor Chelyabinsk, appearing in one game in Russia's top division.
Selected by Anaheim in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Buteyets went 16-18-0 with one shutout, a 2.57 GAA and .913 SV% in 35 VHL games in 2023-24 with Chelmet. He ranked 10th in minutes among league goaltenders and was third in wins among goalies 21-and-under.
Buteyets had an 18-12-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.11 GAA and a .933 SV% in 35 games in 2022-23 with Chelmet. He led all second division goaltenders 21 and younger in wins, shutouts and appearances, and ranked second in GAA and third in SV%. Among all VHL goaltenders, he ranked in the top-10 in wins (sixth), SV% (seventh) and shutouts (10th).
