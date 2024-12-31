Defended the 'Dome

December 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

In a back-and-forth encounter at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Wranglers edged out the Abbotsford Canucks 4-3 in a hard-fought victory.

Artem Grushnikov, William Stromgren, and Clark Bishop scored for the Wranglers, with Grushnikov notching his first goal with the team, Stromgren tipping in a rebound, and Bishop scoring two, including an empty-netter that proved the winner.

The Wranglers came out strong in the first period, with Grushnikov opening the scoring on a one-timer from the blue line, assisted by Ilya Solovyov.

Stromgren made it 2-0 late in the period, redirecting a shot off Kerins' rebound.

That assist was Kerins' 32nd point of the season, tying his previous campaign's total with the Wranglers.

Vancouver responded in the second, with Jonathan Lekkerimäki cutting the lead to 2-1 to keep the game tight.

In the third, the Canucks found an equalizer when Nate Smith made it 2-2, but the Wranglers quickly regained the lead.

Bishop came through in clutch fashion, burying the go-ahead goal before sealing the game with an empty-netter to push the lead to 4-2.

Linus Karlsson gave the Canucks some hope with a late goal, pulling them within one at 4-3, but it wasn't enough as Calgary held on to grab the two points.

Devin Cooley came in clutch for the Wranglers, making 29 saves for the night.

The Best Of The West battle is back on in the New Year, with the teams going head-to-head on Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. at the 'Dome.

