Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Will Start the New Year with a Pair of Home Games

December 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Penguins (17-8-2-0) continue to ride with two of the league's top rookie scorers

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Dec. 27 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Lehigh Valley 2

Six days after their last heated exchange, the Penguins and Phantoms dialed up their rivalry for a tightly contested game. Lehigh Valley scored quickly, but a pair of tallies from Tristan Broz put the Black & Gold ahead. Vasily Ponomarev struck 43 seconds into the third period, and clutch goaltending by Filip Larsson helped push things across the finish line.

Saturday, Dec. 28 - PENGUINS 2 at Hershey 3 (OT)

The Penguins and Bears did battle at Giant Center for a third time this season, and for a third time, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton walked away with a point. Avery Hayes and Ville Koivunen scored in regulation for the Penguins, but Hershey's Ethen Frank notched his league-leading 20th goal of the season in style, burying the deciding tally in overtime.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Jan. 3 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Charlotte meet for the fourth time this season. The Checkers have the edge in the season series, two wins to one, and the two teams have combined for 27 goals. The Pens' first game of 2025 marks another WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 Fan Friday. Select draft beers will be on sale for $2 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. courtesy of Coors Light, plus postgame player autographs presented by Northeast Music Center.

Saturday, Jan. 4 - PENGUINS vs. Hartford

The Penguins and Wolf Pack clash for the third time, but for the first time in Northeastern Pennsylvania since Nov. 2. The Penguins took the victory in both of the previous two meetings, including a hat trick from Vasily Ponomarev in their last bout. Hartford has lost four of its last five games, falling from fifth to seventh place in the Atlantic Division. Saturday is the Penguins' Margaritaville Night, which includes a Penguins Beach Towel giveaway for the first 1,500 fans in attendance.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is on a four-game point streak (3-0-1-0), tied for its longest streak of the season.

- Tristan Broz has 12 goals, tied for most among AHL rookies.

- Ville Koivunen is tied for the second-most assists (16) and power-play points (11) among AHL rookies.

- At least one rookie has scored in six of the Pens' last eight games.

- The Penguins' penalty kill has been perfect in its last three games and gone 12-for-13 (92.3%) in its last six contests.

- On Sunday evening, Nate Clurman skated in his NHL debut for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

- Mac Hollowell recorded two assists in three games for Team Canada at the Spengler Cup, leading the team's defensemen.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 32 19 10 3 0 41 .641

2. Providence 31 17 11 3 0 37 .567

3. Charlotte 28 17 8 1 2 37 .661

4. PENGUINS 27 17 8 2 0 36 .667

5. Lehigh Valley 30 13 12 4 1 31 .517

6. Springfield 29 13 13 2 1 29 .500

7. Hartford 29 13 13 2 1 29 .500

8. Bridgeport 30 7 19 2 2 18 .300

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Emil Bemström 25 10 15 25

Ville Koivunen* 27 6 16 22

Boris Katchouk 25 12 8 20

Tristan Broz* 27 10 7 19

Mac Hollowell 23 0 16 16

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Filip Larsson 10 5-3-1 2.47 .925 3

Joel Blomqvist 10 5-4-1 3.13 .903 1

* = rookie

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Jan. 3 Charlotte Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 4 Hartford Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Mon, Dec. 23 (D) Nate Clurman Recalled to PIT

Tue, Dec. 24 (D) Nate Clurman Reassigned from PIT

Fri, Dec. 27 (D) Mats Lindgren Recalled from WHL

Fri, Dec. 27 (LW) Jagger Joshua Recalled from WHL

Fri, Dec. 27 (D) David Drake Signed to PTO

Fri, Dec. 27 (D) Nate Clurman Recalled to PIT

Sun, Dec. 29 (D) David Drake Released from PTO

