Reign Recall Forward Tate Singleton

December 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign recalled forward Tate Singleton from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Tuesday.

Singleton, 26, has been with Greenville during the 2024-25 campaign after being loaned there on Oct. 23, totaling 18 points while appearing in 26 games with seven goals and 11 assists.

The West Lebanon, N.H. native also appeared in preseason action for the Reign, posting two goals and an assist in a win over the San Diego Gulls at Pechanga Arena on Oct. 5.

Singleton is in his second pro season after spending his rookie year on an AHL contract with the Toronto Marlies. He recorded six points in 12 AHL appearances along with a +5 rating and also scored 48 points in 59 ECHL contests with the Newfoundland Growlers (25-23=48).

Before turning pro, Singleton played four seasons at Ohio State in the NCAA's Big-10, skating in 140 games for the Buckeyes from 2019-23 with 70 points on 33 goals and 37 assists.

The Reign are in action for their final contest of 2024 on Tuesday night, a road battle against the Henderson Silver Knights at Lee's Family Forum beginning at 5 p.m.

