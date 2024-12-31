San Jose Barracuda Officially Sign Defenseman Joey Keane for 2024-25 Season

December 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the NHL's (@NHL) San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the club has signed defenseman Joey Keane for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Keane, 25, has appeared in 21 games this season with the Barracuda, notching six points (one goal, five assists), an even-rating, and 26 shots.

The Chicago native spent the prior two seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with Spartak Moscow, racking up 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists) and 99 penalty minutes in 102 games. In 2022, he helped lead the Chicago Wolves, along with Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky and current teammate Andrew Poturalski, to a Calder Cup Championship. During the postseason run, he paced all blueliners in assists (12).

During his six seasons of pro, the rearguard has skated in 165 AHL games with the Barracuda, Wolves, Charlotte Checkers, and Hartford Wolf Pack, totaling 89 points (17 goals, 72 assists), and 152 penalty minutes. As a rookie in 2019-20, he was named to the AHL's All-Rookie Team and the AHL All-Star Classic. In addition, he has also skated in two NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes, making his NHL debut on May 10, 2021, in Nashville.

Before turning pro, the six-foot, 187-pounder spent three years in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Barrie Colts and London Knights.

Keane was selected by the New York Rangers in the 2016 NHL Draft (third round, 88th overall). He was traded from the Rangers to the Hurricanes in February 2020 for forward Julien Gauthier.

