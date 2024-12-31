IceHogs Look to Extend Win Streak in NYE Showdown

December 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Il. - The Rockford IceHogs look to extend their win streak as they host the Iowa Wild at the BMO Center for a 6 p.m. puck drop. Tonight's matchup is the final of six meetings between the IceHogs and Wild in the month of December.

Gaining Ground- The IceHogs come into tonight's game riding a three game win streak and have earned points in six of their last seven games. The recent wins over the Wild have provided Rockford with a nine point advantage over Iowa for the final Central Division playoff spot as the teams prepare to turn the calendar. Rockford is only three points behind the 2nd place Texas Stars.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 13-12-3-0, 30 points (5th Central Division)

Iowa- 10-17-1-0, 21 points (6th Central Division)

Watch on FloHockey Download the IceHogs Mobile App Listen on Mixlr

Gerry Christmas- Gerry Mayhew had a productive weekend against his former team with two goals and an assist. The 2019 AHL MVP extended his point streak to five in the IceHogs 4-2 win over the Wild last Saturday. Mayhew has the longest active point streak, however three other IceHogs have active streaks. Cole Guttman, Colton Dach, and Landon Slaggert each have points in their last three games. Mayhew is just nine points away from 300 career AHL points.

Guttman's December To Remember - Guttman's two point Saturday night in Des Moines stretched his December point total to 13. The California native has found the back of the net seven times this month and is now tied for the team lead with 24 points. The IceHogs' centreman has seven points in six games against the Wild.

Players To Watch- The IceHogs' blueline will have a familiar face tonight as Kevin Korchinski was reassigned by Chicago. Korchinski appeared in nine games for the Blackhawks in the month of December. Paul Ludwinski scored his first AHL goal Saturday night in Iowa. Ludwinski joins five other IceHogs' rookies to score their first AHL goal this season. The Wild got a pair of goals from Luke Toporowski in the IceHogs' 4-2 win Saturday. Travis Boyd leads the way for Iowa with seven points against Rockford this season.

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Nov. 9 vs Iowa 7 p.m. L 3-6

Dec. 11 @ Iowa 7 p.m. L 0-4

Dec. 14 vs Iowa 7 p.m. W 5-1

Dec. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m. L 1-5

Dec. 27 vs Iowa 7 p.m. W 5-0

Dec. 28 @ Iowa 6 p.m. W 4-2

Dec. 31 vs Iowa 6 p.m.

Jan. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 @ Iowa 6 p.m.

Feb. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m.

Feb. 21 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

Mar. 7 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.