Syracuse Crunch Loan Defenseman Chris Harpur to Orlando Solar Bears

December 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have loaned defenseman Chris Harpur to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Harpur, 28, has played in 11 games with the Crunch this season earning three assists. He has also skated in 17 games with the Solar Bears tallying two assists. Last season, Harpur skated in 17 games with the Crunch, tallying four assists, and 28 games with the Orlando Solar Bears, posting three goals and six assists. Since 2021, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound blueliner has played in 28 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, totaling seven assists and 127 career ECHL games, all with the Solar Bears, earning five goals and 19 assists.

Prior to his professional career, Harpur played in 161 games with Niagara University from 2017 to 2022 posting 10 goals and 48 assists.

