Connor Ingram Assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners on Conditioning Loan

December 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Goaltender Connor Ingram with the Utah Hockey Club

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA: Connor Ingram #39 of the Utah Hockey Club tends net during the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on November 02, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images)

Ingram, 27, has been sidelined for the past 18 games with an upper-body injury and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 20. He is set to join the Roadrunners to gain game action as part of his recovery process. This season, the 6-foot-1, 218-pound netminder has appeared in 13 games with the Utah Hockey Club, posting a 6-4-3 record, a 3.61 goals-against average (GAA), and a .871 save percentage (SV%).

A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Ingram experienced a breakout season in 2023-24 with the Arizona Coyotes, setting career highs in nearly every category. He appeared in 50 games, starting 48 of them, and compiled a 23-21-3 record. His season included a 2.91 GAA, a .907 SV%, and a league-leading six shutouts.

Ingram received multiple honors during the 2023-24 campaign, including being named the NHL's First Star of the Week on December 4, 2023, after leading the Coyotes on a historic five-game winning streak against the previous five Stanley Cup champions. Additionally, he was awarded the NHL's Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which honors the player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

Utah Hockey Club vs. Washington Capitals at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Monday, November 18, 2024. Hunter Dyke/Utah Hockey Club

Over his NHL career, Ingram has appeared in 93 games, earning a 36-40-14 record, a 3.17 GAA, and a .902 SV%.

Drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round (88th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Ingram was traded to the Nashville Predators in 2019. He made his NHL debut with Nashville on October 24, 2021, earning his first NHL victory by making 33 saves in a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild. Ingram joined the Coyotes in 2022 after being claimed off waivers and signed a three-year, $5.85 million contract extension with Arizona on June 25, 2023 after his first full NHL season.

Ingram last played in the AHL during the 2021-22 season with the Milwaukee Admirals, posting a 30-17-7 record with five shutouts, a 2.70 GAA, and a .915 SV%. Across his AHL career, Ingram has appeared in 149 games, amassing an 86-43-15 record, a 2.41 GAA, 17 shutouts, and a .919 SV%. He has played for the Admirals, Chicago Wolves, and Syracuse Crunch over five AHL seasons.

The Tucson Roadrunners (16-11-1-0) begin a two-game road series against the Texas Stars on Friday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. MST. The contest marks the start of a season-high seven-game road trip for Tucson.

