Firebirds Ring in New Year with 4-1 Win over Eagles
December 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
The Firebirds defeated the Colorado Eagles on Tuesday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score 4-1. The Firebirds scored four unanswered goals to help pick up their win 15th win of the season to conclude their December schedule.
QUICK NOTES
Wyatt Aamodt scored the first goal of the game with 2:30 left in the opening period to put Colorado ahead 1-0.
The Firebirds evened the game with a powerplay goal 25 seconds into the second period. Logan Morrison notched his fifth goal of the season with the assists belonging to Ben Meyers and Max Lajoie.
Lleyton Roed put Coachella Valley ahead after a nice feed by Ty Nelson found him on the backdoor. The goal was Roed's seventh of the season and was the eventual game-winner.
Ian McKinnon extended the Firebirds' lead in the third period, ripping a wrister over the shoulder of Trent Miner for his third goal of the season. Jagger Firkus earned the primary assist, extending his point streak to four-straight games. Nelson was credited with the secondary helper.
Coachella Valley added their fourth and final goal of the game on a Ryan Winterton goal. Roed intercepted an Eagles' clearing attempt and found Winterton in the slot at 7:52 of the third.
The Firebirds' finished the game 6-for-6 on the penalty kill and 1-for-2 on the powerplay.
Goaltender Nikke Kokko earned his ninth win of the season and made 23 saves on 24 shots.
Coachella Valley was outshot 24-22 by Colorado.
The Firebirds' record moves to 15-11-1-4 on the season and now have points in three straight games.
Read the game's full box score HERE.
Coachella Valley will travel to Ontario to face the Reign at Toyota Arena this Saturday, January 3rd at 6pm PT! On Sunday, the Firebirds return home to host the San Diego Gulls for Hockey is for Everyone Night, presented by McDonald's. Visit CVFirebirds.com to get your tickets now!
