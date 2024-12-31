Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs

December 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (10-17-1-0; 21 pts.) at Rockford IceHogs (13-12-3-1; 30 pts.)

The Iowa Wild travel to BMO Center to face the Rockford IceHogs in the final game of 2024 on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 59-48-6-5 (31-26-1-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 28-22-5-4 at Rockford)

Last Time: Rockford defeated Iowa 4-2 at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday night to sweep a home-and-home weekend series... Graeme Clarke and Carson Lambos scored for Iowa... Samuel Hlavaj stopped 26-of-29 shots for the Wild... Mitchell Weeks turned aside 30-of-32 shots to earn the win for the IceHogs

2023-24: Iowa went 4-7-0-1 against Rockford in 2023-24... Three of the 12 games were decided by one goal... Carson Lambos (0-6=6) and Sammy Walker (2-4=6) ranked T-2nd among Iowa skaters in points during the season series... Jesper Wallstedt went 4-3-0 with a 2.46 GAA and a 0.917 SV%

TEAM NOTES

THREE'S A STREAK: Rockford has won two games in a row over Iowa... The Wild last dropped three consecutive games to the IceHogs in 2023-24 (Feb. 21 - Apr. 9, 2024)

NO EXTRA SESSION: All six games of the 2024-25 season series between Iowa and Rockford have been decided in regulation... The Wild and IceHogs have played 15 consecutive regular season games without going to overtime... Rockford took a 4-3 shootout win at Wells Fargo Arena on Nov. 18, 2023 in the last overtime game between the two teams... Iowa's last 30 regular season games have been decided in regulation

FOUR OR MORE: Over the last 14 games, Iowa has won every game in which the team has scored four goals and lost every game in which the team scored fewer than four goals... The Wild have not won when scoring three or fewer dating back to Oct. 29 (3-2 W vs. CHI)

FINAL FRAME

Over the last 19 games, Iowa has outscored opponents in the third period eight times

The Wild won all eight games and have lost just once this season when outscoring an opponent in the third period (Oct. 20 at San Jose, 7-3 L)

Iowa has lost seven times in the last 19 contests when being outscored in the third period

The Wild also dropped all four games in which they scored the same amount of third period goals as their opponent

FAST FACTS

Iowa has played five consecutive games without outshooting an opponent in the first period

The Wild have allowed double digit shots in multiple periods in five games in a row

Iowa has allowed four power plays or fewer in nine consecutive games

The Wild will seek their first road win of December in Tuesday's game

Iowa is 3-4-1-0 on the road when wearing green

The Wild are 0-6-0-0 on the road when wearing wheat

