Griffins Storm Past Monsters 5-1 on New Years Eve

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - In their 27th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration on Tuesday, the Grand Rapids Griffins used a four-goal first period to defeat the Cleveland Monsters 5-1 at Van Andel Arena. The four goals in the first frame by Grand Rapids tied a period-high this season.
Four Griffins tallied two-point games, including Alex Doucet (1-1-2), Tim Gettinger (0-2-2), Antti Tuomisto (1-1-2) and Austin Watson (0-2-2). Eemil Viro collected his first goal of the year and secured the Griffins' third power-play goal in the last two outings. Dominik Shine increased his point streak to four (3-1-4) and Elmer Soderblom earned a three-game point streak with an assist (1-2-3). Goaltender Jack Campbell manned the crease for Grand Rapids and saved 20 shots in his second win of the year (2-2-0), while sporting a .924 save percentage and a 2.02 goals-against average.
The Griffins took an early lead when William Lagesson found paydirt with a shot atop the left circle just 3:41 into the first period. Grand Rapids quickly followed with its second goal of the frame at 5:51. A pass off the boards from Soderblom found Shine and he sniped it home with a turnaround shot. Viro tacked on to the lead, scoring on a power play with 11:52 left in the period. The Griffins capped off their four-goal frame when Tuomisto found the back of the net at 15:30. Ondrej Becher skated behind the net and dished the puck to Tuomisto on top of the right circle before he cashed in. Going back to their 5-1 win at Cleveland on Saturday, the Griffins outscored the Monsters 7-0 over the last two periods.
The Monsters attempted to shorten the lead 10:51 into the second, but Campbell turned away the breakaway chance to keep Cleveland scoreless. With 5:03 remaining in the frame, Doucet increased the Griffins' lead to five when his shot sailed into the net over the glove of Zach Sawchenko.
Grand Rapids' defense held strong in the final period, but the Monsters broke up the shutout with 1:36 remaining when Luca Del Bel Belluz scored a power-play goal. However, the Griffins still skated away with a 5-1 win.
Notes *Doucet earned his 50th professional point. *The sellout crowd of 10,834 fans is the Griffins' second sellout of the season, their first coming on the Oct. 11 opener. It's the 13th all-time New Year's Eve sellout. *Grand Rapids is 16-0-0-0 when scoring three or more goals. *The Griffins are 14-11-1-1 all-time on New Year's Eve and have won three of their last four.
Cleveland 0 0 1 - 1
Grand Rapids 4 1 0 - 5
1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Lagesson 3 (Söderblom, Gettinger), 3:41. 2, Grand Rapids, Shine 9 (Dries, Gettinger), 5:51. 3, Grand Rapids, Viro 1 (Doucet, Watson), 8:08 (PP). 4, Grand Rapids, Tuomisto 2 (Becher), 15:30. Penalties-Sillinger Cle (cross-checking), 6:11; Tuomisto Gr (interference), 15:53; Grimaldi Cle (hooking), 19:47.
2nd Period-5, Grand Rapids, Doucet 4 (Watson, Tuomisto), 14:57. Penalties-McCue Cle (slashing), 16:58.
3rd Period-6, Cleveland, Del Bel Belluz 17 (Grimaldi, Svozil), 18:24 (PP). Penalties-Sillinger Cle (slashing), 3:29; Hanas Gr (roughing), 17:35.
Shots on Goal-Cleveland 7-6-8-21. Grand Rapids 10-13-7-30.
Power Play Opportunities-Cleveland 1 / 2; Grand Rapids 1 / 4.
Goalies-Cleveland, Sawchenko 7-5-1 (30 shots-25 saves). Grand Rapids, Campbell 2-2-0 (21 shots-20 saves).
A-10,834
Three Stars
1. GR Doucet (goal, assist); 2. GR Tuomisto (goal, assist); 3. GR Campbell (W, 20 saves)
Record/Next Game
Grand Rapids: 19-9-3-0 (41 pts.) / Thu., Jan. 2 at Cleveland 7 p.m.
Cleveland: 18-10-1-2 (39 pts.) / Thu., Jan. 2 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.
