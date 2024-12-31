Belleville Sens Edged by Comets in Overtime to End 2024

December 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators defenceman Wyatte Wylie (right) against the Utica Comets

The Belleville Senators recorded a season-high 42 shots on goal on New Year's Eve, peppering the Utica Comets net with action, but still, the Sens fell 4-3 in overtime.

For the 11th consecutive game, the Senators gave up the first goal. Nolan Foote banged a rebound past Mark Sinclair, called up from ECHL Bloomington after injuries to both Malcolm Subban and Michael Simpson, to open the scoring at 3:22 of the first period. That was followed up by a Brian Halonen net drive at 11:33, where Belleville defender Djibril Toure got caught up with an official along the boards, allowing Halonen to get free and score. But, Belleville would cut the lead to one before the end of the period, thanks to a power play goal from Stephen Halliday on an off-wing one-timer.

Belleville evened things up less than a minute into the second period, when a rebound came off the back glass, back over the net and off the shin pads of Tyler Boucher, before sliding past Isaac Poulter in the Utica net. The tie only lasted about eight minutes, until Samuel Laberge converted on another rebound around the Belleville net. But, like in the first, the Senators would score the last goal of the period, via Halliday's second of the game at 12:31, to make it 3-3 headed into the third.

The Sens put 13 more shots on Poulter in the third period, but still couldn't convert, and the Comets would win the game about a minute into overtime. Mike Hardman got into the Belleville zone on an odd-man rush with Xavier Parent and put a one-timer past Sinclair to cap the night off.

The Senators will open the new year with a road trip to Syracuse this Friday night (January 3) and then visit the Comets in Utica on Saturday (January 4).

You can see the complete box score.

Fast Facts:

#4 Jeremy Davies had 4 shots on goal

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni had four shots on goal

#9 Angus Crookshank had a game-high seven shots on goal

#16 Tyler Boucher recorded his second assist of the season

#17 Zack MacEwen scored his fifth goal of the season and had five shots on net

#22 Garrett Pilon notched his third goal of the season and had four shots

#27 Keean Washkurak picked up his fourth helper of the campaign

#33 Djibril Toure had a pair of assists in his American Hockey League debut

#42 Hayden Hodgson scored his first goal of the season and first goal as a Senator

#48 Filip Roos notched his fourth assist of the season

#30 Malcolm Subban stopped 20 of the 24 shots he faced

The Senators were 0/2 on the Lifestyle Home Products Power Play and 1/3 on the ViewTech Window and Door Penalty Kill

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on the overtime loss:

"I thought we played well. I thought in all three zones we did some really good things. I thought we defended pretty well to give up only 23 shots, I thought in the offensive zone we were good to get 42, and the reason you get those chances is because you move well through the neutral zone. So, systematically, I think we were pretty good."

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on avoiding frustration and sticking to the game plan on this current stretch:

"That's been their (our players) M.O. all year, they don't quit, they don't give up and they've got a lot of pride. But, we're not even looking at the score, we're looking at making sure guys are developing properly and having good habits. They just played the same way from the first shift to the last shift, got back in the game, had a chance to win and unfortunately, in overtime, they couldn't. But it's good development."

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on Stephen Halliday's development:

"I think he's just figuring out his body. He's worked a lot with Shelley (Kettles) on his skating, so he's a lot sturdier on his skates and he's protecting pucks. Confidence is a powerful thing, so when you score in bunches and you feel good about yourself. I think he's just figuring out how big and strong he is and building his confidence."

Upcoming Games

Tuesday - Belleville Senators vs Utica Comets - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena)

Friday, January 3, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Syracuse Crunch - 7:00 p.m. ET (Upstate Medical University Arena)

Saturday, January 4, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Utica Comets - 7:00 p.m. ET (Adirondack Bank Centre)

