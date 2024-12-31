Ondrej Becher Signs Three-Year Deal with Detroit

December 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday signed center Ondrej Becher to a three-year entry-level contract and assigned him to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Becher, the 80th overall pick by the Red Wings in the most recent NHL Entry Draft, had been playing on an amateur tryout with the Griffins and showed three points (1-2-3) in 19 games, making his AHL debut on Nov. 3 at Cleveland. Becher registered his first AHL point with an assist on Nov. 16 at Milwaukee and later bagged his first AHL goal on Nov. 24 against Iowa. The 20-year-old posted career-high numbers in goals (32), assists (64), points (96), and plus-minus rating (+38) in 58 games with the Prince George Cougars of the WHL last season. During the 2023-24 campaign, Becher ranked 13th in the WHL in points and ninth in assists. In two seasons in the WHL from 2022-24, Becher recorded 134 points (48-86-134) and a plus-69 rating in 121 appearances. He also suited up for his home country of Czechia at the 2024 World Junior Championship, showing 10 points (3-7-10) in seven outings en route to claiming a bronze medal. Becher competed for Team Czechia at the 2022 U18 World Junior Championship and registered two goals in six games. Prior to coming to North America in 2022, Becher spent parts of two seasons in the Czechia2 league, Czechia's second tier of pro hockey, and contributed three points (2-1-3) in 19 outings. Becher spent his youth career split between HC Poruba and AZ Havirov in Czechia.

