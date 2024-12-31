Monsters Fall 5-4 to Griffins in Final Game of 2024
December 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-1 on Tuesday night at Van Andel Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 18-10-1-2 and in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Griffins scored four goals throughout the first period starting with William Lagesson at 3:41 followed by Dominik Shine at 5:51. Eemil Viro converted on the power play at 8:08 and Antti Tuomisto added a tally at 15:30 sending the Monsters to the first intermission trailing 4-0. Alex Doucet recorded a marker for Grand Rapids at 14:57 of the middle frame leaving Cleveland behind 5-0 after 40 minutes. Luca Del Bel Belluz spoiled the Griffins shutout bid in the third period with a man-advantage marker at 18:24 assisted by Rocco Grimaldi and Stanislav Svozil bringing the final score to 5-1.
Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 25 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Jack Campbell stopped 20 shots for the win.
The Monsters return home to host the Grand Rapids Griffins for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop on Thursday, January 2, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 1 - - 1
GR 4 1 0 - - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 21 1/2 3/4 8 min / 4 inf
GR 30 1/4 1/2 4 min / 2 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Sawchenko L 25 5 7-5-1
GR Campbell W 20 1 2-2-0
Cleveland Record: 18-10-1-2, 2nd North Division
Grand Rapids Record: 19-9-3-0, 1st Central Division
