Hyry, Stars Top Moose

December 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (7-19-0-1) fell 3-1 to the Texas Stars (17-11-1-0) on Tuesday. The Moose were coming off a 6-2 loss against the Stars two days prior.

Both teams were held off the scoresheet through the first period. Parker Ford paced Manitoba's offence with two shots on goal. Thomas Milic made six saves in net for the Moose, and Magnus Hellberg made four stops in the crease for the Stars.

Arttu Hyry opened the scoring for the Stars halfway through the middle frame, and Matej Blümel capitalized on a Texas power play in the final minute of the period to make it a 2-0 game for the Stars. Hellberg made seven stops to keep his crease clear for Texas, and Milic made nine saves on 11 shots in net for Manitoba.

Kole Lind put the Stars up 3-0, four minutes into the final frame. A goal from Axel Jonsson-Fjällby got the Moose on the board just over a minute later, but the Stars managed to hang onto their lead and secure the 3-1 win. Milic ended with 20 saves on 23 shots for Manitoba, and Hellberg finished with 21 saves on 22 shots for Texas.

Quotable

Moose forward Axel Jonsson-Fjällby (Click for full interview)

"We gotta start finding a way to win. I think we all feel this was at least a small step forward. We played way better today, it was a much tighter game."

Statbook

Mason Shaw (1A) has three points (1G, 2A) through his past three games

Dylan Anhorn (1A) has points in two of his past three games (2A)

Kevin Conley led the team with four shots on goal

What's Next?

The Moose face off against the Calgary Wranglers on Friday, Jan. 3 in Calgary. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

