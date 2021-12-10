Stars Assign Yauheni Aksiantsiuk Back to Idaho
December 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced that forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk has been reassigned by Dallas to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.
Aksiantsiuk had a -4 rating in three appearances for Texas after he was called up from Idaho on Nov. 30. The rookie forward made his AHL debut Dec. 1 at Laval.
Aksiantsiuk returns to the Steelheads, where he is tied for sixth among league rookies with 15 points (8-7=15) in 13 games. His eight goals are tied for the team lead, and he registered his first pro hat trick Nov. 26 in a 3-2 overtime win against the Allen Americans.
The Stars return to the ice at 7:00 p.m. Saturday against the Chicago Wolves at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The same two teams will face-off again Sunday at 5:00 p.m.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
