Rangers Assign D Jarred Tinordi to Wolf Pack on Conditioning Stint, Wolf Pack Recall F James Sanchez from Loan

HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers (NHL) announced on Friday that the club has assigned defenseman Jarred Tinordi to the Hartford Wolf Pack on a conditioning stint. In addition, the Wolf Pack have recalled forward James Sanchez from loan from the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.

Tinordi, selected 22nd overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, has appeared in five games with the Rangers this season and registered seven PIM's. Signed as an unrestricted free agent by the Rangers on July 28th, 2021, Tinordi skated in 21 NHL games during the 2020-21 season with the Nashville Predators (seven) and Boston Bruins (14). He also appeared in four Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Bruins in 2021.

Formerly the captain of the Milwaukee Admirals (2018-19, 2019-20), Tinordi, 29, has appeared in 397 career AHL games and scored 91 career points (20 g, 71 a) over the course of eight seasons.

Sanchez, 23, has scored twelve points (5 g, 7 a) in 16 games with the Icemen this season. Signed to a one-year AHL contract by the Wolf Pack on September 24th, 2021, Sanchez appeared in eight AHL games with the Wolf Pack last season and recorded five points (2 g, 3 a).

Sanchez is sixth all-time in scoring in Arizona State University history with 56 points (15 g, 41 a) in 62 career games with the program.

