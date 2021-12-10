Roadrunners Host Teddy Bear Toss Saturday

December 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners have partnered with Tucson Electric Power to host their annual Teddy Bear Toss after the team's first goal of Saturday night's game with Stockton at 7 p.m.

After the Roadrunners first goal, fans are invited to throw new stuffed animals onto the ice that will be donated to Aviva Children's Services to assist in their efforts to serve our community during the holidays.

In the first four Teddy Bear Tosses, the Roadrunners have collected nearly 20,000 stuffed animals. In three of the four seasons, the Roadrunners have won their Teddy Bear Toss game, including their last two Teddy Bear Toss games in which they've authored shutouts against the opposition; outscoring them 13-0.

Teddy Bear Toss Tally

Friday, December 9, 2016: Zbynek Michalek: 4:45 into the first period

5-4 Overtime Win over Ontario

Sunday, December 2, 2017: Kyle Capobianco 12:35 into the second period

4-2 loss to Ontario

Saturday, December 8, 2018: Tyler Steenbergen: 1:45 into the second period

5-0 Win over Ontario

Saturday, December 21, 2019: Michael Bunting: 9:06 into the first period

8-0 Win over Ontario

Roadrunners Give Back This Weekend

This weekend at the Roadrunners Give Back table, located at the top of Section 216, we'll have a lot going on! On Friday, December 10th, you can buy Mystery Ornaments signed by the 2021-22 players for $20 each. You can also place your bid on our Spiderman signed Spiderman Bear in preparation for Teddy Bear Toss! Also, be sure to stop by and grab your 50/50 tickets, for your chance at half of the jackpot, the other half going to Higher Ground. On Saturday, December 11th we'll be fully prepared for Teddy Bear Toss. We'll have some bears for purchase, at $10 each, in case you didn't have a chance to grab any cuddly friends. We will also be hosting our Build-A-Bear Silent Auction!! We have bears (and other animals) that were built by #8 Michael Carcone, #17 Terry Broadhurst, and #31 Zane McIntyre up for auction. We will also have team signed bears available to be bid on. The proceeds of the bear auction will go to Aviva Children's Services, as well as all of the bears that will be thrown during the Teddy Bear Toss!

About the Roadrunners

In their sixth season owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes as their AHL affiliate, the Roadrunners have welcomed over 500,000 fans to cheer them on at Tucson Convention Center since 2016. As proud members of the Southern Arizona community, the Roadrunners and Roadrunners Give Back, a branch of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation, take pride in supporting all community organizations with donations, volunteerism and public appearances by: Executives, Coaches, Players and the team's Mascot Dusty. On the ice, the Roadrunners have secured Pacific Division Championships in two of their first four seasons. 41 players since 2016 have dressed in games for both the Roadrunners and Coyotes.

About Aviva Family Services

For over 40 years, Aviva Children's Services has worked to fulfill its mission to improve the quality of life for children who are victims of neglect, abuse and poverty and are in the care of Arizona's Department of Child Safety (DCS). Aviva responds to the needs of children in foster care by providing programs and resources to enhance their self-esteem and well-being as well as supplying necessity items such as clothing, shoes, blankets and personal care items.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.