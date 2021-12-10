Grand Rapids Signs Dickinson, Gazzola to PTOs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday signed center Josh Dickinson and defenseman Randy Gazzola to professional tryouts.

This will be Dickinson's second run with Grand Rapids this season, as the forward made his Griffins debut on Oct. 24 in Manitoba. The fourth-year pro has spent the majority of his career in the Colorado Eagles organization, splitting time between the AHL club and the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. In 47 AHL games between Colorado and San Antonio since 2018, Dickinson logged 14 points (2-12-14) and 16 penalty minutes, including two assists and six PIM in seven games during the Eagles' 2020-21 campaign. The Georgetown, Ontario, native ranks second in the ECHL this season with 26 points (9-17-26) in 17 games with Toledo.

Gazzola will look to make his Griffins and AHL debut this season. The third-year pro has spent three years in the ECHL with Toledo and Fort Wayne. Through 10 games this season with the Walleye, the defenseman has totaled 12 points (1-11-12) and four penalty minutes. Gazzola won the ECHL's Kelly Cup in 2020-21 with the Komets, registering career highs in games played (46) and assists (29). The Thorold, Ontario, native also spent a campaign in Italy with Ritten in the Alps Hockey League, where he amassed 34 points (10-24-34) and 14 penalty minutes in 44 outings.

