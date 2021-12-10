Wolves Double-Up Stars in High-Scoring Return

CEDAR PARK, TX - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, suffered an 8-4 loss to the Chicago Wolves on Thursday in the Stars' return home for the first of 11 consecutive home games at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The game also marked the return of goaltender Ben Bishop, who was reassigned to Texas from Dallas Tuesday on a conditioning loan after 15 months away.

The Wolves opened the scoring just 33 seconds in on a 2-on-1 rush to open a high-scoring first period that saw six-combined goals. The Stars took a penalty shortly thereafter, but Josh Melnick's broke free on a breakaway and scored his league-leading third short-handed goal to tie the score at 1-1. 18 seconds later, Chicago responded again on the power play when Andrew Poturalski beat Bishop from the top of the circle.

Just 36 seconds after the second Chicago goal, Anthony Louis found Riley Damiani who lifted a shot into the top corner over the glove of Eetu Makiniemi. The Wolves took their third lead just 6:16 into the game when Jack Drury scored to make it 3-2. Late in the frame Texas tied it a third time, when Louis beat Makiniemi on the power play.

The Wolves started out the second period just like the first, when C.J. Smith slid the puck past Bishop just 24 seconds into the stanza. One minute into another power play, Ty Dellandrea scooped up a bouncing puck and evened the score at 4-4.

Chicago took over from there, scoring three unanswered to cap a four-goal second period and a 7-4 lead, thanks to back-to-back goals by Josh Leivo and Joey Keane.

C.J. Smith capped off a hat-trick with the final goal of the period in the final two minutes.

The Wolves added one more in the third to complete the 8-4 tilt. The Stars are back at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m., to finish the three-game series against Chicago.

