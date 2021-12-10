Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Jake Christiansen from Monsters
December 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets recalled defenseman Jake Christiansen from the Monsters. In 21 appearances for Cleveland this season, Christiansen posted 5-13-18 with 17 penalty minutes and a +4 rating.
A 6'1", 194 lb. left-shooting native of West Vancouver, BC, Christiansen, 21, tallied 8-25-33 with 31 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 58 career AHL appearances for the Stockton Heat and Cleveland during a portion of the 2019-20 season and the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns. In five WHL seasons with the Everett Silvertips from 2015-20, Christiansen registered 50-102-152 with 114 penalty minutes and a +84 rating. In 2019-20, Christiansen was named to the WHL's Second All-Star Team. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with Columbus on March 4, 2020.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2021
- Marlies Open up Weekend on the Road vs. Springfield - Toronto Marlies
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Jake Christiansen from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Ink Goalie Matt Jurusik to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blues Recall F Peca; T-Birds Sign F Smith to Professional Tryout - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Stars Assign Yauheni Aksiantsiuk Back to Idaho - Texas Stars
- AHL Announces Reschedule Date - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Reveal Rescheduled Dates - Ontario Reign
- Luke Witkowski Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Abbotsford Canucks Tickets On-Sale Now for Second Half of the Season - Abbotsford Canucks
- Game Preview vs. Rockford: December 10 & 11 - Henderson Silver Knights
- MacDonald Recalled to Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Barracuda Sign a Pair from ECHL to Professional Tryout Agreements - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Face Roadrunners Friday in Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Bears Recall Goaltender Ryan Bednard from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Host Teddy Bear Toss Saturday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Grand Rapids Signs Dickinson, Gazzola to PTOs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Daniil Tarasov to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Recall Boomhower, Sign Hutchison to a PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Rangers Assign D Jarred Tinordi to Wolf Pack on Conditioning Stint, Wolf Pack Recall F James Sanchez from Loan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds Return to Home Ice - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Netminder Zach Fucale Recalled by Washington - Hershey Bears
- Game #17: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Welcome Silver Knights to the BMO for the First Time on $2 Bud Light Friday - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Double-Up Stars in High-Scoring Return - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Jake Christiansen from Monsters
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Daniil Tarasov to Monsters
- Helewka Grabs Hat Trick in Monsters 8-3 Win over Crunch
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Scott Harrington to Monsters, Recall Forward Emil Bemstrom from Cleveland
- Columbus Blue Jackets, Cleveland Monsters Announce Multi-Year Extension of NHL-AHL Affiliation Agreement