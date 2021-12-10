Comets Defeat Monsters, 3-1

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets returned home to the Adirondack Bank Center after losing two games in a row for the first time this year, turning their luck around against a Cleveland Monsters team that scored eight goals just two nights prior with a 3-1 victory.

Despite Cleveland being the team with the hot offense, it was Utica who jumped out to a lead in the first period, Fabian Zetterlund scoring 3:23 into the frame to make it 1-0. The offensive output would not end there for the home squad in the first, Nate Schnarr batting in a puck off a rebound to add some insurance and make it 2-0 for the Comets heading to the break.

The Utica powerplay capitalized just over halfway through the second period, adding another goal, this time off the stick of Graeme Clarke, to increase the lead to 3-0. It would be the lone goal in the frame.

Utica goaltender Marek Mitens and the defense would handle business from there, the Comets not allowing a shot on goal for the first 12 minutes of period number three, and despite a late goal from Cleveland with less than two minutes to play, Mitens picked up his first victory in his Utica Comets debut.

The Comets are back in action on the road next week against the Monsters when they play on Thursday, December 16th at 7:00 PM at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. Tickets are still available. Please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

