Netminder Zach Fucale Recalled by Washington

December 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Zach Fucale has been recalled from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Fucale, 26, became the first goaltender in Washington franchise history to record a shutout in his NHL debut when he stopped all 21 shots against the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 11 at Little Caesars Arena.

In seven games with the Bears this season, Fucale has posted a record of 4-1-2 with a 2.63 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. During the 2020-21 season, the Laval, Quebec, native led the AHL in goals-against average (1.80) and ranked second in save percentage (.932), establishing career highs in both categories, while posting a 9-2-0 record. Fucale and Pheonix Copley received the AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award, presented to the goaltenders on the team which allows the fewest goals per game in the regular season.

The Bears return to action on Saturday on the road versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m. from the Mohegan Sun Arena. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.