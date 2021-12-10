MacDonald Recalled to Colorado Avalanche
December 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.
The following player has been recalled by the Colorado Avalanche:
Pos. Player Team (League)
D Jacob MacDonald Colorado Avalanche (NHL)
The Eagles will return to action when they take on the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, December 10th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
