Silver Knights Shutout IceHogs, 5-0
December 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Silver Knights shutout the IceHogs, 5-0, on Friday night at BMO Harris Bank.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Daniil Miromanov opened the scoring at 13:09 of the first period with his third goal of the season, giving the Silver Knights the first lead. Pavel Dorofeyev furthered HSK's lead with the second goal of the evening. At the end of the second period, Maxim Marushev scored the first penalty shot in Silver Knights history. Paul Cotter earned a power play goal, bringing the score 4-0 at the end of the second frame. Jermaine Loewen added to the tally with the fifth goal of the night. The Silver Knights outshot the IceHogs, 33-23.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights take on the IceHogs tomorrow night at 4 p.m. PT at BMO Harris Bank Center. Watch the contest on AHLtv or listen on 1230 The Game.
