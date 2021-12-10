Silver Knights Shutout IceHogs, 5-0

December 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Silver Knights shutout the IceHogs, 5-0, on Friday night at BMO Harris Bank.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Daniil Miromanov opened the scoring at 13:09 of the first period with his third goal of the season, giving the Silver Knights the first lead. Pavel Dorofeyev furthered HSK's lead with the second goal of the evening. At the end of the second period, Maxim Marushev scored the first penalty shot in Silver Knights history. Paul Cotter earned a power play goal, bringing the score 4-0 at the end of the second frame. Jermaine Loewen added to the tally with the fifth goal of the night. The Silver Knights outshot the IceHogs, 33-23.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights take on the IceHogs tomorrow night at 4 p.m. PT at BMO Harris Bank Center. Watch the contest on AHLtv or listen on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.