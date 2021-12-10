Penguins Ink Goalie Matt Jurusik to PTO

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed goaltender Matt Jurusik to a professional tryout agreement.

Jurusik is a second-year pro from La Grange, Illinois who has spent this season playing for the Idaho Steelheads in the ECHL. In nine games with Idaho, Jurusick has amassed a 5-2-1 record, and he ranks top five in the league in both goals against average (1.86, 3rd) and save percentage (.929, 5th).

The 24-year-old netminder split his collegiate career between the University of Wisconsin and Michigan Tech University. In 107 college games, Jurusik earned a 45-44-12 record, 2.84 goals against average, .903 save percentage and five shutouts.

