Penguins Ink Goalie Matt Jurusik to PTO
December 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed goaltender Matt Jurusik to a professional tryout agreement.
Jurusik is a second-year pro from La Grange, Illinois who has spent this season playing for the Idaho Steelheads in the ECHL. In nine games with Idaho, Jurusick has amassed a 5-2-1 record, and he ranks top five in the league in both goals against average (1.86, 3rd) and save percentage (.929, 5th).
The 24-year-old netminder split his collegiate career between the University of Wisconsin and Michigan Tech University. In 107 college games, Jurusik earned a 45-44-12 record, 2.84 goals against average, .903 save percentage and five shutouts.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 11, against the Hershey Bears. Saturday's game will also be the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss Night. Fans are encouraged to bring unwrapped, stuffed toys to the game and will throw the toys on the ice after the Penguins' first goal. All toys will be donated to children in need this holiday season through the Tobyhanna Army Depot's Operation Santa Claus.
Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22- game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2021
- Marlies Open up Weekend on the Road vs. Springfield - Toronto Marlies
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Jake Christiansen from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Ink Goalie Matt Jurusik to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blues Recall F Peca; T-Birds Sign F Smith to Professional Tryout - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Stars Assign Yauheni Aksiantsiuk Back to Idaho - Texas Stars
- AHL Announces Reschedule Date - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Reveal Rescheduled Dates - Ontario Reign
- Luke Witkowski Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Abbotsford Canucks Tickets On-Sale Now for Second Half of the Season - Abbotsford Canucks
- Game Preview vs. Rockford: December 10 & 11 - Henderson Silver Knights
- MacDonald Recalled to Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Barracuda Sign a Pair from ECHL to Professional Tryout Agreements - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Face Roadrunners Friday in Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Bears Recall Goaltender Ryan Bednard from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Host Teddy Bear Toss Saturday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Grand Rapids Signs Dickinson, Gazzola to PTOs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Daniil Tarasov to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Recall Boomhower, Sign Hutchison to a PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Rangers Assign D Jarred Tinordi to Wolf Pack on Conditioning Stint, Wolf Pack Recall F James Sanchez from Loan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds Return to Home Ice - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Netminder Zach Fucale Recalled by Washington - Hershey Bears
- Game #17: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Welcome Silver Knights to the BMO for the First Time on $2 Bud Light Friday - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Double-Up Stars in High-Scoring Return - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Ink Goalie Matt Jurusik to PTO
- Penguins Recall Boomhower, Sign Hutchison to a PTO
- Penguins Weekly
- Wednesday Night's Game Postponed to Next Tuesday
- Saturday's Penguins Game Postponed