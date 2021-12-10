Monsters Fall Short in 3-1 Loss to Comets

UTICA, NY - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Utica Comets 3-1 on Friday night at Adirondack Bank Center. With the loss, the Monsters are now 10-7-2-3 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Comets scored two goals in the opening frame from Fabian Zetterlund at 3:23 and Nate Schnarr at 18:56 to send the Monsters into the first intermission trailing 2-0. Utica's Graeme Clarke notched a power-play marker at 11:13 of the second period pushing Cleveland's deficit to 3-0 after 40 minutes. Liam Foudy spoiled the shutout bid with a tally at 18:26 of the final frame off assists from Justin Scott and Cole Clayton, but the Monsters fell by a final score of 3-1.

Cleveland's Jean-Francois Berube made 29 stops in defeat while Utica's Mareks Mitens stopped 23 shots for the victory.

The Monsters next stop on the road trip will be a visit to take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday, December 11, for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at PPL Center. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 1 - - 1

UTI 2 1 0 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 24 0/1 2/3 10 min / 5 inf

UTI 32 1/3 1/1 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Berube L 29 3 4-4-3

UTI Mitens W 23 1 1-0-0

Cleveland Record: 10-7-2-3, 3rd North Division

Utica Record: 17-1-2-0, 1st North Division

