Marlies Open up Weekend on the Road vs. Springfield

December 10, 2021







The Toronto Marlies kick off the first of three games in three days this weekend in Springfield, MA. The last meeting between the two teams came back on February 16th, 2019 when Toronto won 3-1. The Thunderbirds currently sit second in the entire Eastern conference at 14-3-2-0. The Marlies are currently seventh.

Springfield are coming off of a 4-2 victory against Hartford in their most recent game. That came back on November 27th, as the team has had to postpone a few games due to COVID-19 protocols, including one against the Marlies that was set to take place last Saturday, Dec 4th. The Marlies are looking to get back in the win column after a 5-1 loss to Laval last Sunday.

Some players to watch on the Springfield side include Sam Anas who has 12 points. On the Marlies side, Brett Seney and Josh Ho-Sang lead the team in goals with nine goals each, while Joseph Duszak has been the ultimate set-up-man so far this season, leading the team in points and assists with 14.

Puck drops at 7:05 PM EST on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

