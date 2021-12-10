AHL Announces Reschedule Date

December 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) announced today that the San Jose Barrracuda's previously scheduled game on Nov. 27 at Ontario Reign has been rescheduled for Jan. 31st, 2022 at Ontario. The game was originally postponed due to a building malfunction at the Toyota Arena.

- Game #250 - SJ @ ONT (rescheduled for Monday, January 31st, 2022, 7 p.m. at Toyota Arena)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.