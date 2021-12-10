NFL, MLB, CFL stats



AHL Announces Reschedule Date

December 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release


San Jose, CA - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) announced today that the San Jose Barrracuda's previously scheduled game on Nov. 27 at Ontario Reign has been rescheduled for Jan. 31st, 2022 at Ontario. The game was originally postponed due to a building malfunction at the Toyota Arena.

- Game #250 - SJ @ ONT (rescheduled for Monday, January 31st, 2022, 7 p.m. at Toyota Arena)

Check out the San Jose Barracuda Statistics

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2021


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent San Jose Barracuda Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central