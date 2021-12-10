Reign Reveal Rescheduled Dates

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced new dates for games previously scheduled at Toyota Arena.

The game originally scheduled for Nov. 27 against the San Jose Barracuda will now be played on Monday, January 31 at 7 p.m.

In addition, the game originally scheduled for Nov. 26 vs. the Bakersfield Condors has been rescheduled for Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m.

Fans who originally purchased tickets to these games prior to the postponement will be able to use their tickets on the rescheduled date. For more information, please contact the Reign via phone at (909) 941-7825.

Tickets for all Reign home games are available for purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

