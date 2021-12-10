Providence Bruins Fall to Belleville Senators, 4-1

December 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







PROVIDENCE, RI - Jack Studnicka scored his fourth goal of the season and Jakub Lauko recorded his sixth assist, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Belleville Senators on Friday night, 4-1. Tonight's contest marked Providence's first game since November 27. The P-Bruins went four-for-five on the penalty kill, but failed to score a power play goal and were outshot, 34-25.

STATS

- Jack Studnicka scored his fourth goal of the season and second in the last two games. He has recorded a point in three consecutive contests and led the team with six shots tonight.

- Jakub Lauko recorded his sixth assist of the season on Studnicka's goal. The Praha, Czech Republic, native has recorded nine points (3G, 6A) in 18 games this season.

- Kyle Keyser got the start in goal for Providence and recorded 30 saves on 34 shots.

- Six different skaters made their season debut for the P-Bruins tonight.

- Jesper Froden fired four shots on goal and has recorded at least one shot on net in every game this season.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will travel to Springfield, Massachusetts and take on the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, December 11 at MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS

SPRINGFIELD 20 30

HARTFORD 18 26 HERSHEY 17 19

PROVIDENCE 18 20

CHARLOTTE 22 22

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 18 18

BRIDGEPORT 22 17

LEHIGH VALLEY 19 11 ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

1st 2nd 3rd Final

BELLEVILLE 2 0 2

4 PROVIDENCE 0 1 0 1

