Game Preview vs. Rockford: December 10 & 11
December 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights will face off against the Rockford IceHogs on Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. PT and Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. PT at BMO Harris Bank Center.
NOTES
The Silver Knights record is currently 8-6-1-1, ranking third in the Pacific Division.
Friday's contest will be the first matchup between the Silver Knights and the IceHogs in franchise history. Rockford has a total of 49 goals scored so far this season, while Henderson has 47 goals scored.
OPPOSITION UPDATE
The IceHogs are 18 games into their season, with an 8-8-1-1 record, where they rank fifth in the Central Division. In their last ten games played, their record is 5-3-1-1. They have had a total of 62 goals scored against them.
Rookie Lukas Reichel is the current point leader for Rockford, earning 12 points (7G, 5A) in 15 games played. He ranks 17th overall in rookie point leaders. Goaltender Arvid Soderblom has clocked 475:12 minutes played, with 25 goals scored against him on 300 total shots.
KNIGHTLY RECAP
Two weeks ago, the Henderson Silver Knights returned home after five games on the road to face off against the Iowa Wild. The first game, on Nov. 27, resulted with the Wild winning 2-1. The sole goal scorer for the Silver Knights was Ben Jones. On the Nov. 28 game, the Silver Knights made the greatest comeback in franchise history. Entering the third period down 5-2, the Silver Knights earned four goals within just minutes of each other, giving them the win over the Wild. The six goals of the night were from Colt Conrad, two from Jonas Rondbjerg, Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Jones and Jake Leschyshyn with the game-winner.
HSK POINT LEADERS
Pavel Dorofeyev: 12 points (6G, 6A)
Daniil Miromanov: 9 points (2G, 7A)
Maxim Marushev: 9 points (2G, 7A)
Ben Jones: 8 points (6G, 2A)
Sven Baertschi: 8 points (4G, 4A)
Peter DiLiberatore: 8 points (1G, 7A)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Watch: AHLtv
Listen: 1230 The Game
