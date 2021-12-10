IceHogs Welcome Silver Knights to the BMO for the First Time on $2 Bud Light Friday

American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs take on the Henderson Silver Knights for the first time in team history tonight at BMO Harris Bank Center at 7:00! Tonight is the first of four meetings between the two clubs this season.

Home Stand Opens with a Shootout

The IceHogs opened their three-game homestand on Wednesday with a thrilling 4-3 comeback shootout win over the Iowa Wild! Defenseman Ian Mitchell recorded three primary assists and defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk provided the game-tying goal in the third period with less than two minutes to play to force OT and the shootout. Recap & Highlights

Home for the Holidays

The IceHogs are 4-3-1-0 on home ice this season and have earned points in five of their last seven home games (4-2-1-0). The IceHogs wrap up their three-game homestand tomorrow vs. Henderson at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. The IceHogs will travel to Texas for a quick two-game set on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17 & 18 before playing their final game before the Holiday break on Tuesday, Dec. 21 vs. Milwaukee in Rockford.

Hello Henderson

Tonight, the IceHogs battle the Henderson Silver Knights for the first time in team history and the 35th AHL club they have faced in their history. Tonight is the first "first" meeting vs. an opponent since battling Belleville and Laval during the 2019-20 season.

Pacific Waves Roll into Rockford

Henderson is one of two Pacific Division clubs the IceHogs will face this season. Rockford will battle the Tucson Roadrunners on Apr. 1 and 2 in Arizona and host the club at the BMO on Apr. 9 and 10. The IceHogs will close their four-game set vs. Henderson in Nevada on Apr. 4 and 5. All time, the IceHogs are 23-14-4 vs. the Pacific with 24 of the 41 contests being against the San Antonio Rampage and Texas Stars when they were members of the division from 2015-18.

Duces are Wild vs. Henderson

The Henderson Silver Knights are the second AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights the IceHogs have faced in team history. The Chicago Wolves served as the top development club for the Golden Knights from 2017-2020. Silver Knights skaters such as Lucas Elvenes, Jermaine Loewen and Gage Quinney will return to BMO Harris Bank Center for the first time since being members of the Wolves.

Full Rosters & Media Notes

The IceHogs' annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall and Night of Giving benefiting local organizations is back on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. against the Henderson Silver Knights at BMO Harris Bank Center! Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals/toys to BMO Harris Bank Center and toss them onto the ice when the IceHogs score their first goal!

The IceHogs are also hosting a winter clothing drive during Teddy Bear Toss and fans can bring winter clothing items, including new or gently used jackets, winter hats, gloves, and mittens for a winter item drive. For every fan who donates to the clothing drive, they receive a complementary IceHogs ticket to the game on New Year's Eve (Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago; one ticket per person)! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 9-8-1-1, 20 points (4th, Central Division)

Henderson: 8-6-1-1, 18 points (3rd, Pacific Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold:

Fri., Dec. 10 vs. Henderson

Sat., Dec. 11 vs. Henderson

Mon., Apr. 4 at Henderson

Tues., Apr. 5 at Henderson

IceHogs vs. Silver Knights, 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

0-0-0-0

IceHogs vs. Silver Knights, All-Time

0-0-0-0

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Henderson: Manny Viveiros (2nd season with Silver Knights)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Henderson: Vegas Golden Knights

