Heat Face Roadrunners Friday in Tucson

December 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







Friday, December 10, 2021

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (14-2-2-0; 1st Pacific) at Tucson Roadrunners (8-7-1-0; 4th Pacific)

LOCATION: Tucson Convention Center Arena | Tucson, Arizona

TIME: 6:00 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Tonight's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports 1280 and online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

The Heat hit the desert looking to continue their three-game win streak, coming into Friday's tilt on the heels of a dominant 10-1 win Tuesday over the San Jose Barracuda. The offensive outburst set a team record for most goals scored in a single game and featured dueling hat tricks from Glenn Gawdin and Byron Froese. Fourteen skaters found their way onto the score sheet for Stockton in the midweek win while Dustin Wolf was solid again with 24 stops on 25 shots faced.

OMGAWDIN

Glenn Gawdin is red-hot, coming off his first-career hat trick in a four-point outburst against San Jose on Tuesday. The centerman has climbed to sixth in the AHL in scoring with 21 points in 16 games, fewer games played than all skaters above him in the point column. Gawdin has been particularly potent of late, potting five goals in Stockton's last two contests while carrying a three-game scoring streak (5g, 2a) into Friday's tilt with Tucson.

FRESHMAN ON FIRE

Jakob Pelletier turned in his second-career three-point night with a trio of assists in Tuesday's blowout win. The rookie winger leads the Heat with 22 points on the year, good for fourth in the AHL, and is second among league rookies behind only Rochester's Jack Quinn (24). Pelletier has at least a point in 10 of Stockton's last 11 games, including five goals and nine assists in that run.

POWER OUTAGE

The Heat have climbed to tops in the AHL down a skater, killing off opponent power plays at an 88.9-percent clip with 72 kills on 81 chances. Through more than a quarter of the season slate, the Heat are only minus-6 when down a skater as Stockton has scored three shorthanded goals while conceding only nine times while on the PK. The Heat have killed 29 of the last 30 opponent man-advantages, a run that includes the last six games.

MATTY ICE

Matthew Phillips made his return to Stockton's lineup on Tuesday, snapping a three-game absence. The forward scored a pair of goals and added an assist in the contest. With his three-point effort, Phillips moved to a tie for second in Stockton's all-time scoring chart, matching Ryan Lomberg's 109-point total with the team.

ROAD WARRIORS

Stockton boasts the best road record in the Pacific Division entering Friday's game, coming into the contest with a record of 6-2-0-0 on the year on opponents' ice. The Heat are a plus-7 on the year in road contests and have scored at a 3.75-goals-per-game clip. All-time, the Heat have been a .500 team at the Tucson Convention Center, going 7-7-1-1.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.