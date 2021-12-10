T-Birds' Return to Action Spoiled by Marlies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (14-4-2-0) returned to action but fell by a final score of 4-2 the Toronto Marlies (10-6-1-1) on Friday night at the MassMutual Center.

Springfield showed no signs of rust in their first game action since Nov. 27, storming out of the gates to the tune of a 17-shot first period against young Toronto netminder Erik Källgren. It took until the T-Birds' 14th attempt to break down the Marlies goaltender, as Hugh McGing redirected a Tyler Tucker point shot past the masked man to give the T-Birds the 1-0 lead at 11:14.

Across the rink, Joel Hofer had plenty of work himself in the opening period, with nine attempts to fend off, including a multitude of deflected shots. The 21-year-old answered the bell and kept the Springfield lead intact after 20 minutes.

Special teams would do in the T-Birds as the game moved to the second period. Joey Anderson connected off a slick pass from Brett Seney to get Toronto back even, 1-1, on a shorthanded goal just 2:15 into the second.

Bobby McMann followed that up with a power play goal off a redirection in the middle ice from Josh Ho-Sang, giving the Marlies their first lead of the night, 2-1, at 11:53.

Anderson potted Toronto's second power play goal of the period with a deflection in behind Hofer at 19:39 of the period, and the winger completed a hat trick by beating Hofer in tight at 2:37 of the third period.

Springfield had thoughts of a comeback try when former AIC Yellow Jacket Blake Christensen thought he had his first goal as a T-Bird past the midpoint of the final period, but the officials ruled the puck was hit by a high stick. Drew Callin, who was also making his Thunderbirds debut, did get his first goal in his first AHL game by cleaning up a rebound outside the crease at 19:33 of the final period to bring the final score to 4-2.

Källgren finished his night with 37 saves in the victory, while Hofer turned away 28 in the T-Birds goal crease. Springfield, which has yet to drop back-to-back games all season, will have a chance to redeem itself on Saturday night as they welcome the Providence Bruins to the MassMutual Center for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

Saturday marks the return of the annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Teddy Bear Pools & Spas. The night doubles as the first home-ice matchup this season between the Thunderbirds and Providence Bruins. Springfield has won each of the first two contests against Providence, a pair of 4-1 victories at the Dunkin' Donuts Center on Oct. 24 and Nov. 10.

Fans interested in participating in the Teddy Bear Toss are encouraged to bring new stuffed animals into the arena on Saturday night. When the T-Birds score their first goal, fans are instructed to throw the teddy bears onto the ice for collection and donation to local charities supporting underprivileged youth this holiday season.

