Abbotsford Canucks Tickets On-Sale Now for Second Half of the Season

December 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks announced today that single game tickets for the second half of their inaugural season will go on sale at 12:00pm on Friday, December 10th, 2021. Don't miss out on your chance to see the NHL stars of tomorrow right here in Abbotsford.

Single game tickets start at $25 and group pricing is available for fans who purchase 10 or more tickets to a single game, with group rates starting at $21.50 per ticket.

Click here to purchase tickets!

Highlights of the second half of the season include:

Visits from Canadian rivals:

Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) February 11-12 & March 15-16

Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs affiliate) March 29-30

Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) April 2-3

Second Half Season Theme Nights:

Agriculture Night on Saturday, January 22 versus San Diego Gulls

Community Superheroes Night on Saturday, February 12 versus Manitoba Moose

Country Night on Friday, February 25 versus Stockton Heat

Minor Hockey Night on Friday, March 11 versus Colorado Eagles

Fan Appreciation Nights, on Friday April 8 & Saturday April 9 versus San Diego Gulls

*Theme nights are subject to change.

Second half single game tickets are on-sale NOW.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.