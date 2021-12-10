Blues Recall F Peca; T-Birds Sign F Smith to Professional Tryout
December 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Matthew Peca from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, under emergency conditions. In addition, the team placed goaltender Ville Husso (lower-body) and defenseman Jake Walman (upper-body) on Injured Reserve (IR).
Peca, 28, has appeared in 19 games for the Thunderbirds this season, posting 17 points, including a team-leading 10 goals. Overall, the Petawawa, Ontario, native has dressed in 78 career NHL games, recording 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) and six penalty minutes.
In a separate transaction, the Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed forward Ryan Smith to a professional tryout.
Smith, 24, is in his second professional season and has registered six points (3g+3a) in 18 games with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder so far in 2021-22. The 6-foot, 196-pound Smith tallied 26 points in 42 games last season with the SPHL's Macon Mayhem. The native of Roanoke, Va. skated collegiately at the University of Maine from 2016 to 2020, registering 35 points in his NCAA career.
The Thunderbirds take to the ice on Friday and Saturday inside the MassMutual Center for matchups with the Toronto Marlies and Providence Bruins, respectively. Both games are slated for 7:05 p.m. puck drops.
