Barracuda Sign a Pair from ECHL to Professional Tryout Agreements

December 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today the team has signed defensemen Patrick Holway and Matt Foley to professional tryout agreements. In addition, the club has assigned goaltender Zachary Emond to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Holway, 25, is in his first professional season after spending two campaigns at Merrimack College from 2019-21 and two seasons at the University of Maine from 2016-18. Following his senior season in 2020-21, the Cohasset, Mass., native skated in six games with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins, notching zero points and a minus-one rating. So far this season, the six-foot-five, 220-pound, right-shot defenseman has appeared in 17 games with the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL, collecting one goal, 12 assists and 12 penalty minutes.

Holway was originally drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2015 NHL draft (170th overall).

Foley, 26, is in his second professional season, both with the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL. So far this season, the six-foot-one, 194-pound, right-shot defenseman has appeared in 14 games with the Nailers, collecting one goal, three assists and 18 penalty minutes.

Before turning pro, the native of Longmeadow, Mass., spent four seasons at Yale University.

