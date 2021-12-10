Five Things: Heat at Tucson

December 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON HEAT (14-2-2-0) at TUCSON ROADRUNNERS (8-7-1-0)

6:00 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Adam Ruzicka (10)

Points - Jakob Pelletier (22)

Roadrunners:

Goals - Matias Maccelli/Ben McCartney (6)

Points - Matias Maccelli (18)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 18-for-77, 23.4% (3rd)/PK - 72-for-81, 88.9% (1st)

Roadrunners:

PP - 13-for-70, 18.6% (19th)/PK - 56-for-70, 80.0% (18th)

1. HEAT INDEX

There's pouring it on, then there's what the Stockton Heat imposed on the San Jose Barracuda Tuesday in a 10-1 win. Stockton hit double digits on the scoreboard for the first time in team history while Glenn Gawdin and recently-recalled Byron Froese posted dueling hat tricks for the home side. A remarkable 14 skaters found their way onto the scoresheet while nine had multi-point games in the club's third consecutive win.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... Stockton has made a habit of successful road play, finishing .500 or better away from Stockton Arena in three of the last four seasons. The Heat enter today's contest at 6-2-0-0 in away games this season, spearheaded by Jakob Pelletier who has points in seven of eight road games. He added to his point total in each of his first seven games away from Stockton Arena, a run that included 11 points and five goals. Of the Heat's six road wins this season, Pelletier has factored into five game-winning goals, with three scores of his own and two primary assists. THAT... It's always better to play with a lead than without it, but the first goal could carry extra weight in this weekend's games. The Heat, who have been good in all situations, frankly, are 10-0-1-0 on the year when scoring first while Tucson is 6-1-0-0 compared to 2-6-1-0 when conceding first. Each team won the game in which they earned the first score in their head-to-head opening weekend. THE OTHER... Something to watch tonight - Tucson Both teams have been strong in the front ends of back-to-backs, the Heat entering 5-0-1-0 on the year in the first of consecutive games against the same opponent. Tucson, meanwhile, is 5-3-0-0 on the year in the front end of weekend back-to-backs, including a 1-0 overtime win in the season opener against the Heat. In the five consecutive wins for Stockton in series openers, the Heat have outscored opponents 17-9.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Jakob Pelletier

He's coming off a three-assist effort and has points in 10 of Stockton's last 11 games. Also, see this.

Roadrunners - Michael Carcone

Carcone had a pair of assists in the opening-weekend set and has points in four of Tucson's last five games. He enters the game second among Roadrunner forwards with 11 points on the year.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Kevin Gravel is one goal shy of 20 in his AHL career.

Matthew Phillips will play in his 150th AHL game

5. QUOTABLE

"It was a long 10 days off the ice, so I didn't really know how I'd feel. It was good. I was just really happy to be back with the group and back playing the game I love. That was really fun and an awesome team win." - Matthew Phillips on returning to the lineup in Tuesday's win

