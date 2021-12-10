Five Things: Heat at Tucson
December 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON HEAT (14-2-2-0) at TUCSON ROADRUNNERS (8-7-1-0)
6:00 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker
Leading Scorers
Heat:
Goals - Adam Ruzicka (10)
Points - Jakob Pelletier (22)
Roadrunners:
Goals - Matias Maccelli/Ben McCartney (6)
Points - Matias Maccelli (18)
Special Teams
Heat:
PP - 18-for-77, 23.4% (3rd)/PK - 72-for-81, 88.9% (1st)
Roadrunners:
PP - 13-for-70, 18.6% (19th)/PK - 56-for-70, 80.0% (18th)
1. HEAT INDEX
There's pouring it on, then there's what the Stockton Heat imposed on the San Jose Barracuda Tuesday in a 10-1 win. Stockton hit double digits on the scoreboard for the first time in team history while Glenn Gawdin and recently-recalled Byron Froese posted dueling hat tricks for the home side. A remarkable 14 skaters found their way onto the scoresheet while nine had multi-point games in the club's third consecutive win.
2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER
THIS... Stockton has made a habit of successful road play, finishing .500 or better away from Stockton Arena in three of the last four seasons. The Heat enter today's contest at 6-2-0-0 in away games this season, spearheaded by Jakob Pelletier who has points in seven of eight road games. He added to his point total in each of his first seven games away from Stockton Arena, a run that included 11 points and five goals. Of the Heat's six road wins this season, Pelletier has factored into five game-winning goals, with three scores of his own and two primary assists. THAT... It's always better to play with a lead than without it, but the first goal could carry extra weight in this weekend's games. The Heat, who have been good in all situations, frankly, are 10-0-1-0 on the year when scoring first while Tucson is 6-1-0-0 compared to 2-6-1-0 when conceding first. Each team won the game in which they earned the first score in their head-to-head opening weekend. THE OTHER... Something to watch tonight - Tucson Both teams have been strong in the front ends of back-to-backs, the Heat entering 5-0-1-0 on the year in the first of consecutive games against the same opponent. Tucson, meanwhile, is 5-3-0-0 on the year in the front end of weekend back-to-backs, including a 1-0 overtime win in the season opener against the Heat. In the five consecutive wins for Stockton in series openers, the Heat have outscored opponents 17-9.
3. PLAYERS TO WATCH
Heat - Jakob Pelletier
He's coming off a three-assist effort and has points in 10 of Stockton's last 11 games. Also, see this.
Roadrunners - Michael Carcone
Carcone had a pair of assists in the opening-weekend set and has points in four of Tucson's last five games. He enters the game second among Roadrunner forwards with 11 points on the year.
4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH
Kevin Gravel is one goal shy of 20 in his AHL career.
Matthew Phillips will play in his 150th AHL game
5. QUOTABLE
"It was a long 10 days off the ice, so I didn't really know how I'd feel. It was good. I was just really happy to be back with the group and back playing the game I love. That was really fun and an awesome team win." - Matthew Phillips on returning to the lineup in Tuesday's win
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2021
- Five Things: Heat at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Marlies Open up Weekend on the Road vs. Springfield - Toronto Marlies
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Jake Christiansen from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Ink Goalie Matt Jurusik to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blues Recall F Peca; T-Birds Sign F Smith to Professional Tryout - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Stars Assign Yauheni Aksiantsiuk Back to Idaho - Texas Stars
- AHL Announces Reschedule Date - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Reveal Rescheduled Dates - Ontario Reign
- Luke Witkowski Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Abbotsford Canucks Tickets On-Sale Now for Second Half of the Season - Abbotsford Canucks
- Game Preview vs. Rockford: December 10 & 11 - Henderson Silver Knights
- MacDonald Recalled to Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Barracuda Sign a Pair from ECHL to Professional Tryout Agreements - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Face Roadrunners Friday in Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Bears Recall Goaltender Ryan Bednard from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Host Teddy Bear Toss Saturday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Grand Rapids Signs Dickinson, Gazzola to PTOs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Daniil Tarasov to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Recall Boomhower, Sign Hutchison to a PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Rangers Assign D Jarred Tinordi to Wolf Pack on Conditioning Stint, Wolf Pack Recall F James Sanchez from Loan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds Return to Home Ice - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Netminder Zach Fucale Recalled by Washington - Hershey Bears
- Game #17: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Welcome Silver Knights to the BMO for the First Time on $2 Bud Light Friday - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Double-Up Stars in High-Scoring Return - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.