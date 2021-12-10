Luke Witkowski Reassigned to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday reassigned defenseman Luke Witkowski to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Witkowski returned to the Griffins after being recalled by the Red Wings on Dec. 7 but did not see any game time in the NHL. From 2017-19, the blueliner spent two full seasons with Detroit, totaling six points (1-5-6) and 91 penalty minutes in 65 outings. The former Western Michigan Bronco has appeared in 131 games in the NHL and has amassed 13 points (2-11-13) and 162 penalty minutes.

Witkowski has also spent eight years in the AHL with Syracuse and Grand Rapids, registering 48 points (9-39-48) and 662 penalty minutes in 278 contests. Through 17 games this season with the Griffins, the Holland, Mich., native has one assist and 43 penalty minutes, which is tied for second among AHL defensemen.

