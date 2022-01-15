Solar Bears' Win Streak Snapped in 4-1 Loss to Nailers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hunter Fejes scored a power-play goal, but Jared Cockrell tallied a hat trick for the visiting team, as the Orlando Solar Bears (18-13-1-0) saw their five-game win streak snapped in a 4-1 loss to the Wheeling Nailers (16-14-1-0) on Saturday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Fejes scored Orlando's lone goal late in the first period after Orlando had fallen into a 2-0 hole, knocking in an Odeen Tufto rebound past Stefanos Lekkas.

Cockrell added a power-play goal for Wheeling in the second and capped the scoring with an empty-netter in the third.

Brad Barone took the loss with 24 saves, seeing his four-game win streak snapped.

1st Period

WHL Goal: Félix Paré (5) at 2:39. Assisted by Tyler Drevitch and Nick Mangone.

WHL Goal: Jared Cockrell (7) at 9:02. Assist by Bobby Hampton and Dominic Dockery.

ORL Goal: Hunter Fejes (6) [PP] at 19:17. Assisted by Odeen Tufto and Tristin Langan.

SHOTS: ORL 9, WHL 12

2nd Period

WHL Goal: Jared Cockrell (8) [PP] at 14:30. Assisted by Brandon Saigeon.

SHOTS: ORL 7, WHL 10

3rd Period

WHL Goal: Jared Cockrell (9) [EN] at 19:34. Assisted by Chris Ortiz.

SHOTS: ORL 9, WHL 6

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 24-for-27

WHL: Stefanos Lekkas, 24-for-25

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears conclude their series with the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 3 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday - the first 100 VyStar Credit Union members to show their VyStar debit/credit card at the Amway Center box office will receive a free pair of tickets to the game. Once all 100 pairs are claimed, VyStar members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one ticket offer! Visit vystarcu.org/solarbears for more info.

